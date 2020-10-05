Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 6.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 19.06.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.94% and a negative net margin of 1,440.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.