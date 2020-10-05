Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 93.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

