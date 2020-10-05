Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

NYSE CNNE opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Cannae has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Cannae’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 7.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 29.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

