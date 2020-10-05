Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) versus Addus Homecare (OTCMKTS:ADUS) Financial Comparison

Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) and Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cancer Treatment alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cancer Treatment and Addus Homecare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A Addus Homecare 0 0 6 0 3.00

Addus Homecare has a consensus target price of $99.57, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Addus Homecare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Addus Homecare is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Addus Homecare shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Addus Homecare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cancer Treatment has a beta of -4.13, suggesting that its share price is 513% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addus Homecare has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cancer Treatment and Addus Homecare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Addus Homecare $648.79 million 2.33 $25.24 million N/A N/A

Addus Homecare has higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Treatment.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Treatment and Addus Homecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A Addus Homecare 4.24% 8.38% 6.30%

Summary

Addus Homecare beats Cancer Treatment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cancer Treatment

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after surgery. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of December 31, 2018, the company served consumers through 156 offices located in 24 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Treatment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Treatment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.