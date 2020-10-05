Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Director Purchases C$20,959.10 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.96 per share, with a total value of C$20,959.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,383,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,958,362.27.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 667 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.37 per share, with a total value of C$15,587.79.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$20.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.80. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion and a PE ratio of 800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.5598648 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

