Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.80

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$143.80 and last traded at C$143.53, with a volume of 442590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$141.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$138.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$122.71. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.73, for a total transaction of C$1,014,788.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,197,183.14. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.56, for a total value of C$941,914.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,015,195.94. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,680 shares of company stock worth $7,779,372.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

