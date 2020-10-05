Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Camtek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camtek currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $675.28 million, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.71. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Camtek by 516.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Camtek by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

