Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

CPT stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.84. 16,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

