Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Down 9.5% in September

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CATC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 27.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $381.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

