Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:CPE opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.93.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 70.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 983,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 3,100,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 498,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.