Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives $154.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCMP. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,433.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,081,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,946,000 after acquiring an additional 170,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $4.75 on Wednesday, hitting $147.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,381. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $174.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

