Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUF opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

