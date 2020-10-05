Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,561.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,561 ($33.46) and last traded at GBX 2,521 ($32.94), with a volume of 486053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,523 ($32.97).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,026.67 ($26.48).

The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,428.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,036.33.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Analysts predict that Bunzl plc will post 13001.3065205 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

