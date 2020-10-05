Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.39. 2,366,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.53. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 554.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 867,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 38,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

