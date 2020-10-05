Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)’s share price rose 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 989,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 609,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

BKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.23 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Buckle Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Buckle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

