Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BMTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bryn Mawr Bank from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.