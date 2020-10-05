BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $907.22 million and a P/E ratio of 133.65. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.