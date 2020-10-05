Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 258,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,308. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $176,536.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,244 shares in the company, valued at $18,928,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,659 shares of company stock worth $7,710,092 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

