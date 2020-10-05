Brokerages Set Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT at $17.17

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WKHS. Cowen upped their target price on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WKHS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 257,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,376,304. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,163.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,572,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 398,667 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,197. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,025,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 293.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 508,935 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,882,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

