Brokerages Set USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Target Price at $13.14

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2,346.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. 6,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.24 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. Research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.