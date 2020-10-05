Brokerages Set Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target at $39.00

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
URGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Urogen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Urogen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. 3,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,749. The stock has a market cap of $401.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Urogen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.
