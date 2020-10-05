Brokerages Set Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target at $39.00

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

URGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Urogen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Urogen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. 3,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,749. The stock has a market cap of $401.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

