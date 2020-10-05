Brokerages Set Tricon Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target at $12.43

Shares of Tricon Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tricon Capital Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Tricon Capital Group stock remained flat at $$8.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. Tricon Capital Group has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

