Brokerages Set Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Target Price at €56.59

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €56.59 ($66.57).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €51.70 ($60.82) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of ETR:KRN traded up €2.60 ($3.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €56.70 ($66.71). 73,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -683.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Krones has a 52 week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 52 week high of €75.50 ($88.82).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

