Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target at $174.17

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,274. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.08 and a 200 day moving average of $171.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

