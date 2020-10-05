Brokerages Set H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) PT at $27.00

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEES. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 45.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 153.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.23. 10,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.41.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

