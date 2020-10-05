Brokerages Set Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Price Target at $19.75

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.
Shares of HSC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. 9,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.45.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Harsco by 107.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
