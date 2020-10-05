Brokerages Set Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Price Target at $19.75

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of HSC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. 9,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.45.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $447.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Harsco by 107.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

