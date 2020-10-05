Brokerages Set Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, July 12th.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD remained flat at $$3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,661. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.46.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 534,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 769,093 shares in the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.