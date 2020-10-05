Brokerages Set Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target at $154.25

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.25.

Several brokerages have commented on CCMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CL King raised their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,910,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,381. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.02. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

