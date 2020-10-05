Brokerages Set Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) PT at $12.88

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,984. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $528.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 60.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 445,445 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 572,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,578 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.