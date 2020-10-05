Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.51 Million

Brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to announce $38.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.31 million and the highest is $42.54 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $79.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $157.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.35 million to $170.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $232.94 million, with estimates ranging from $195.20 million to $259.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,891. The stock has a market cap of $127.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.79. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.50.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

