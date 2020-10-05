Brokerages Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Post $0.58 EPS

Analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.54. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 759.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 211.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

