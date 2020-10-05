Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.08 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will announce $48.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $48.39 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $45.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $188.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.91 billion to $189.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $199.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $194.47 billion to $202.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $562,608.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,380.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,635 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after acquiring an additional 900,744 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,982,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,810,000 after purchasing an additional 563,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,812,000 after buying an additional 383,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 620,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,501,000 after buying an additional 380,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.39. 711,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,208. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

