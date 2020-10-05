Brokerages Anticipate SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.70). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%.

SOHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. 87,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,957. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 155,758 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

