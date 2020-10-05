Brokerages Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.86). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($3.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20).

Several research firms have recently commented on KRTX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,843. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.49. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $477,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $101,613,307.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,614,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,358,333 shares of company stock valued at $103,829,578. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 547.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,171,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $16,106,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

