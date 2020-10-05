Brokerages Anticipate Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Curo Group posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Curo Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.09 million.

CURO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of CURO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 3,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,135. Curo Group has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $302.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Curo Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Curo Group by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

