Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) rose 12.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 449,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 238,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

BWEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a P/E ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $60,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

