Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

