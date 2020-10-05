Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BRX. Citigroup upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,211. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $753,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

