Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BTVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS BTVCY traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $19.98. 2,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.96. Britvic has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

