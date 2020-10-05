Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of BHF traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 301,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

