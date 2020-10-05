Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BCOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 90,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $405.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 9.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 448.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

