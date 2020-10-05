Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRID. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgford Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 372.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Bridgford Foods has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

