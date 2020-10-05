Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BDGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

BDGE opened at $17.91 on Friday. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $353.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Daniel Rubin purchased 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $102,800.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,470.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 6,350 shares of company stock worth $127,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.