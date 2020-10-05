Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Bouygues from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bouygues from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Bouygues from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.
