Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Bouygues alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Bouygues from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bouygues from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Bouygues from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Bouygues stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bouygues (BOUYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.