BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BOSTON OMAHA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BOSTON OMAHA stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.17 million, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BOSTON OMAHA has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 36.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 726,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA in the second quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 479.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

