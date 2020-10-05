Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Update

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Booking stock opened at $1,710.71 on Monday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,799.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,609.43. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,806.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $15,140,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Booking by 25.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,285,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $301,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.