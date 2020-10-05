BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. CSFB lowered shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.66.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

