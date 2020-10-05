Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.70. 11,799,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,214,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.02. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

