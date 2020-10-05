Boltwood Capital Management Takes $1.64 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $110.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,014. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.51.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

