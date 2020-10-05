Boltwood Capital Management Sells 8,928 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,928 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 28,926 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,330 shares in the last quarter.

RWO traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.07. 114,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,078. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

